Sign Up for a 1-Year Costco Gold Star Membership and Get a Free $30 Gift Card

Sign Up for a 1-Year Costco Gold Star Membership and Get a Free $30 Gift Card

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
If you’re looking for easy ways to save money, buying your groceries and other everyday essentials in bulk is a great way to start. Not only is it more cost effective, but it also means fewer trips to the store. Costco is one of the most popular big-box stores out there, and while you will need a membership to shop there, we’ve got a deal that will help cut that upfront cost in half. A one-year Costco Gold Star membership costs $60 upfront, but when you sign up right now at StackSocial, you’ll get $30 back in the form of a digital Costco shop card, so you’re essentially saving 50%. This offer is only available to new customers, or those whose memberships have been expired for over 18 months, and ends on Feb. 28, so be sure to get signed up before then. 

With a Costco Gold Star subscription, you’ll get one membership card for your household. It allows you to shop at any Costco warehouse worldwide, as well as online at Costco.com. And while Costco is a great place to save on groceries and other everyday essentials, it offers a lot more, too. A Gold Star membership also means you can shop at Costco gas stations and pharmacies, and use the services at its optical and hearing aid centers. After you sign up, you’ll receive your $30 shop card over email, which can be used both in-store and online. It’s also worth noting that after you pay for membership through StackSocial, you’ll have until May 14 to redeem it, or you may not be able to take full advantage of this deal.

Read more: How to Get the Most Out of Your Costco Membership

