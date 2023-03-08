SigmaOs, the web browser for Mac that transforms the way you browse the Internet

The ways in which users interact with the web have evolved dramatically in recent years. The number of tasks that are performed within a browser has increased, making it a sort of mini-operating system unto itself. However, traditional browsers have not been able to fully adapt to this reality. For this reason, SigmaOS is presented as an innovative alternative for Mac that seeks to change the way we browse the Internet.

SigmaOS is a fast browser, designed especially for Mac, with a custom interface that makes it look like Slack or Microsoft Teams, but with a focus on web browsing. The browser has support for Chrome extensions and works smoothly and efficiently.

Organization in Work Spaces

One of the main features of SigmaOS is its focus on using workspaces instead of tabs. Users can create specific workspaces for tasks like work, chat, research, and entertainment. Each workspace can contain a vertical list of web pages related to that particular task. Pages can be grouped and renamed for greater organization. In addition, the most important pages can be pinned to the top for faster access.

Efficient Workflow

SigmaOS offers an efficient and easy-to-use web browsing experience thanks to its workflow features. Users can navigate between workspaces and web pages using keyboard shortcuts. For example, using Command + 1 to open the first workspace and the arrow keys to navigate between open tabs.

chrome support

Even though SigmaOS is written using Apple’s native WebKit engine, it still supports Chrome extensions. This means users can use all of the Chrome extensions that don’t work in Safari, while also taking advantage of passwords saved by Apple.

Free Access Level

SigmaOS offers a free tier that is sufficient for most users, allowing access to three workspaces. If more features are needed, such as cross-device syncing and unlimited workspaces, there is a paid option for $8.

Undoubtedly, an innovative alternative for Mac users looking for a more organized and efficient web browsing experience. The downside is that SigmaOS includes built-in ad blocking that’s enabled by default, so disable it when you’re browsing WWWhatsnew.com, please (hehe).

Link: sigmaos.com.