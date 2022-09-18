Sicredi’s Mastercard and Visa cards receive Apple Pay compatibility

HomeTech GiantsAppleSicredi's Mastercard and Visa cards receive Apple Pay compatibility

By Abraham
The flags’ credit cards mastercard and Visa from Cooperative Credit System (Sicredi) received compatibility with the apple Pay and will be able to be registered and used in Apple’s mobile payment system.

According to information from the MacMagazine website, only a few people are able to add credit cards at this first moment. However, starting next Tuesday (20), all customers will have access to the functionality.


The novelty was announced in the release notes of the application “Sicredi for smartphone” and the The process of adding a cooperative card to Apple Pay can be done manually (through the Wallet application) or within the Sicredi app itself.

It is worth noting that the Sicredi X app, which in the future should replace the “Sicredi for smartphone” app, will also be updated next Tuesday to support Apple Pay, which receives compatibility with another financial institution.

With the novelty, users will be able to make payments by approximation with iPhones and also with Apple smart watches, for example. Remembering that Samsung Pay already supports Sicredi cards since May 2019.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the Woop Sicred card, which is offered under the Visa flag along with the cooperative’s digital account, has been compatible with Apple Pay since last January.

And you, did you like the news? Tell us in the comments below!

