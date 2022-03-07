Sick of someone on Instagram? Forget it without having to block it

Surely on some occasion seeing the drift that a user you follow on Instagram takes has made you want not to know about him… at least for a while. Well, you should know that in the application there are the necessary tools to achieve it without having to do the always feared “Unfollow”. This possibility is the most interesting, since what you achieve is that all the activity of the user in question goes unnoticed by you, which means that you will not see anything that he publishes or any other action that he carries out (such as if you send a message or follow someone). Therefore, no notifications from that person or company for as long as you want. Undoubtedly, a great control option in this social network that has images and videos as its reason for being. So you can take a break on Instagram The option we’re talking about is called Mute, and it’s not exactly in a very hidden place… but there are many who don’t know of its existence. To achieve the objective, what you have to do is enter the page of the profile in question, something that you can achieve by clicking on the corresponding name in the timeline of your user or, failing that, executing a search using the icon with the shape of magnifying glass that in the lower ribbon of Instagram. On the screen that now appears in the terminal, you must choose the first box on the left, where you can see that you are following the profile in question. Click on it and a good number of options will now appear on the equipment. You will see that one of them is Mute. If you use it, it allows you to select what you do not want to receive: Posts and Stories. Use the slider of each one to activate it or not. From this moment on, the configuration that you have established will take effect and, therefore, until you indicate otherwise, you will not be informed of the content that you have silenced. It’s all that simple. Go one step further: execute an “Unfollow” If what we have indicated seems too little to you, you can decide to stop following a profile, whatever it may be. To achieve this, you have to follow the same steps as we have shown before, but instead of choosing Mute from the menu, you have to use the Unfollow option. If you confirm the action, it will be executed immediately and in this way you will never hear from that user again unless you decide to resume communication again. Again, there is nothing complicated and, the truth is that Instagram has well thought out everything that has to do with restrictions and profile management. >