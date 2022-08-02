Shut down Amazon Drive, Amazon’s cloud storage service

- Advertisement -

An old adage explains that “press is telling that Lord Jones has died to people who did not know that Lord Jones was alive«, and it is possible that something similar will happen with the announcement that at the end of the year 2023 will close Amazon Drivea storage provided by Amazon and whose existence there may be many people who now discover that it existed.

Images and videos stored in Amazon Drive can be moved to Amazon Photos

That could be one of the reasons to explain why it was closed, and it is probably one of the services that was given the least use by customers and users of the different Amazon services.

The good news, as far as it goes, for users of this service is that this prompt announcement of its closure allows them to have more than a year to find an alternative, since December 31, 2023 will be the last day of operation for Amazon Drive. Prior to that time, this Amazon Cloud will prevent the storage of new files as of January 31, 2023.

But those who will have to hurry a little more quickly to find an alternative in terms of storage space in the Cloud are the users of the Amazon Drive iOS and Android apps will have an earlier date to look out for, since It will be October 31, 2022 when they cease to be operational.

Amazon has sent an email to all users of its Amazon Drive service notifying about the end of the operation of this platform, with the warning that for all stored content that is images and videos there is the possibility of storing and organizing them in Amazon Photosthe space in the Cloud also provided by Amazon where other types of files cannot be stored.

In this case, it is recommended to manage the transfer of files through the desktop application, available in both Windows and macOS, especially if it involves large files. From Amazon, the decision to cancel the operation of Amazon Drive is justified in its intention to focus its efforts on Amazon Photos, from where it can compete against the Clouds for photographic storage of Apple and Google.