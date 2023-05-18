Showtime and Paramount+ merger consolidates: Learn more here

- Advertisement -

The Fusion of Showtime and Paramount+ it is finally consolidated into a single service on June 27. For a long time, these platforms have been working towards a unique app experience, and now the wait is almost over.

current subscribers to Apple TV have received emails confirming that the full integration of Showtime and Paramount+ it will be released around June 27, 2023.

Showtime and Paramount+ Fusion: Wide selection of movies and TV shows.

The combined service will bear the name of Paramount+ With Showtime, and will offer customers access to all movies and TV shows under one roof in the future.

This merger is great news for fans of the content of Showtime and Paramount+, since they will be able to enjoy a wide selection of entertainment in one place. Best of all, for current subscribers, the price will not change.

Prices and subscription options.

In terms of prices, the service Paramount+ With Showtime it will be available for $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year for those who haven’t subscribed yet.

This is only a $1/mo increase compared to the cost of $10.99/mo just for showtime.

It is important to note that these prices are for the ad-supported option. For those who prefer an ad-free experience, there will be an option available for $14.99 per month.

If you are only interested in Paramount+ as a stand-alone product, it will also be available at a lower price.

For just $4.99 a month with ads or $9.99 a month without them, you can enjoy all the exclusive content of Paramount+ without having to access the entire library of showtime.

The streaming experience unified by the Merger of Showtime and Paramount+

With the integration of Showtime and Paramount+ In a single service, subscribers will be able to enjoy a unified streaming experience.

This means they’ll be able to access a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, original series, and more, all in one place.

You no longer need to switch between apps or services to find what you’re looking for. With Paramount+ With Showtimeyou will have all the entertainment you want at your fingertips.

Access to exclusive content and popular franchises.

One of the advantages of the merger between showtime and Paramount+ is access to exclusive content and popular franchises.

Subscribers will be able to enjoy acclaimed original series like “Homelands“, “billions” and “Showtime’s Dexteras well as Paramount’s film library, which includes blockbusters like “Mission: impossible” and “star trek“. With Paramount+ With Showtimeyou’ll always have something new and exciting to watch.

Compatible platform and additional functionalities.

Paramount+ With Showtime It will be available on multiple platforms, allowing you to enjoy the content on your favorite devices.

You can access the service from your smart TV, computer, tablet or mobile phone.

In addition, the platform is expected to offer additional features, such as the ability to download content for offline viewing, personalized recommendations, and the option to create user profiles for a more personalized experience.

the fusion of Showtime and Paramount+ in a single service is a significant step in the evolution of streaming.

With more and more entertainment options available, companies are looking to offer a consolidated and competitive offer to attract consumers.

Paramount+ With Showtime seeks to position itself as an attractive option by combining the diversity of content from showtime with the popular franchises of paramount. This creates a strong value proposition for entertainment lovers.

We must say that, the launch of Paramount+ With Showtime in June of this year will mark the merger of both services into a unified streaming experience.

Subscribers will have access to a wide selection of movies, TV shows and original series, all in one place.

Prices will remain for current subscribers, and there will be affordable options for those who wish to subscribe.

With additional features and access to exclusive content, Paramount+ With Showtime seeks to satisfy the demands of consumers and stand out in the competitive market of streaming.

Get ready for a new era of online entertainment with the fusion of Showtime and Paramount+.