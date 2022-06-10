Show off your best photos on Instagram: so you can pin them to the top of your profile

Sometimes you are more inspired to upload photos to Instagram than others, and it is possible that the photo of the last coffees and the 200 snapshots of your dog have hidden your little works of art, down in your profile. Now there is an easy way to reduce them, because the application allows you to pin three posts to the top of your profile.

Until now, Instagram allowed you to rescue stories from oblivion and pin them to your profile, but normal posts were kept in strict chronological order. Now it is possible pin your three favorite photos or videos to the top of your profile.

Your three best photos, by hand

If you have many photos published on Instagram, it is possible that the ones you like the most are somewhat hidden and you need to scroll through the gallery for a long time. It is not possible to reorder your photos on Instagram – at least for now – but what you can do now is pin photos to the top.

Total you can pin up to three posts (photos or videos) to the top of your profile, which will be highlighted with an overlay icon of a pushpin. Pinning a photo on Instagram is very simple: you have to open it, press the menu button ⋮ and choose pin to profile.

When you do, the photo will leave its previous place in the timeline and will rise to the top, sporting his new thumbtack icon. You can repeat these steps to pin two more photos or videos.

Of course, when you have fixed more than three photos, the last three will be displayed that you have set. That is, the maximum number is three, although you do not need to unpin one before pinning a new one: the most recent ones are simply displayed.

Pinned posts appear with a pushpin icon

This is an easy way to give some of your posts more visibility for whatever reason and something that until now Instagram didn’t allow in any way except perhaps temporarily hide posts when archiving them. The steps are very simple, but we summarize them here: