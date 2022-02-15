Should we fear a rebellion of killer robots against humans?

Faced with all the technological development of recent years, an eventual attack by “killer robots”, like those that appear in science fiction movies, appears as a threat that is repeatedly speculated on.

However, from the academic world they want to put cold cloths on these fears. Although this technology already exists for military uses, a specialist is sure that the potential dangers for civilians do not appear as concrete possibilities in the short term.

Killer robots, between legal regulation and prohibition

Lethal autonomous weapon systems demand to be treated with the utmost care. Although it is common to associate them with scenes from science fiction movies, their use today is emerging as a defense tool on battlefields.

Deane-Peter Baker, a military ethicist at the University of New South Wales, Australia, recently published a book titled “Should we Ban Killer Robots?” (Should we ban killer robots?), which is based on his experience at the International Panel on the Regulation of Autonomous Weapons (IPRAW) between 2017 and 2019.

IPRAW is an international network of researchers, associated with the purpose of providing impartial guidance to national delegations involved in the UN debate on whether to ban or regulate by law the development and use of this kind of technology.

Baker explained that there are two main arguments for prohibiting legislation associated with this. One focuses on the possible consequences of allowing these instruments to be used in war under legal protection. “For example, opponents are concerned that the law may not be able to operate within the confines of the law of armed conflict,” Baker said. “The concern here is that they will use force indiscriminately or disproportionately”he added.

The second type of argument highlighted by the expert points out that Consequences aside, it is simply fundamentally wrong to allow a machine to make the decision to kill a human being..

As Baker argues, less developed states tend to be in favor of a ban, while powerful and technologically advanced states are not particularly favourable. “Advocates of regulation by law argue that these systems can save lives in several ways”commented.

“For example, there is the claim that robots can be sent to do ‘dull, dangerous and dirty’ jobs without having to risk a human soldier, sailor or airman; it is much better that a machine is destroyed than a member of the armed forces»pointed out regarding the position that defends its regulated use.

They also argue that under legal regulation they will be less likely to use indiscriminate force, because they don't get scared, angry or confused in the way that human combatants can in the midst of combat," added to his observations.

Whereas there is also the argument that an international ban might not be enough for malicious actors to develop and use these systems, opponents of their legalization argue that we should give them a significant operational advantage by adopting a ban and not allowing us to use them.

When asked about the possibility of facing a rebellion of robots against humans, in the style of the Terminator movie, Baker assured that “we are a long way from that happening, if it ever happens!”.

Deepening his point of view, the expert commented: “I think there is no doubt that we will start to see more and more lethal autonomous weapons participating in wars: the UN believes that we have already seen the first humans killed by autonomous weapons, in the Yemen conflict. But it is my opinion that they are unlikely to play much more than a complementary role for some time.”.

In the medium term, Baker comments that these systems will be expensive due to their sophistication and, therefore, with limited access and, furthermore, with limited autonomous capabilities. Only in the long term, in times not yet projected, the specialist comments that this technology will be more affordable and prolific.

Baker said he hopes readers of the book will gain a clearer understanding of the arguments that have been made in favor of banning killer robots, engaging the public in a debate that will be characteristic of times to come.