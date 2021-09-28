Should we brush our tongues? This says science

The mouth (and what is in it) is a kind of business card that tells our audience a lot about our habits or personality. That is why one of the first lessons that adults teach us is regular tooth brushing. But it turns out that not only these small bones and the gums are the protagonists of the oral image; the tongue too, and its hygiene is also very important.

Mankind has practiced tongue cleaning for a long time and in different cultures, but even today there are people who neglect it. In order to combat this, we offer some curious facts about this organ that helps us to taste and some tips for care.

Poor oral hygiene is behind oral diseases

A report from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that 47.2 percent of 30-year-old adults have some form of periodontal disease. The figure is quite high considering the emphasis placed from an early age on oral health. So why is it?

Well, it is early to say that it is due to poor tongue hygiene, but it probably does have to do with poor oral hygiene in general. One thing leads to another, and there is evidence for it.

For example, a study published in the journal Cell showed a terrifying image of the microbes that coat a human’s tongue. The figure amounted to 20 billion species.

What happens to the tongue if you don’t brush it?

As many know, microorganisms tend to form very complex communities and colonize each place with suitable conditions to which they arrive. In the mouth, they create biofilms on the tongue, teeth and gums, which is sometimes beneficial, but if we let them take control, the results will be totally harmful to our health.

Over time, oral biofilms create protection that can quickly lead to tooth decay, cavities, gingivitis, and periodontitis. All of these are painful, expensive, and unsightly diseases. To avoid this, it is recommended to carry out correct oral hygiene, which includes teeth, gums and, of course, the tongue.

The surface of the tongue has various types of papillae that give it a rough texture. And although this has its reason for being, the remains of food, as well as bacteria, fungi and dead cells can easily accumulate between them. If they spend a lot of time there, they proliferate and create the aforementioned biofilm, which can also cause bad breath.

If we do not carry out proper oral hygiene, or specifically, the tongue, it will begin to show signs of poor health. Discoloration is the first sign, and it can evolve into a condition known as a black hairy tongue.

The correct hygiene of the tongue

That said, it becomes clear why mouthwashes alone may not be enough to help remove biofilms on the tongue. Aware of this, experts recommend brushing the tongue as part of a good oral hygiene routine.

Science has found evidence of this. One study compared the effect of a flat plastic tongue scraper and a nylon toothbrush on this task. Both tools were effective in reducing bacteria levels in the mouth, although another study found that the scraper is especially helpful in reducing mutant strep and lactobacilli bacteria that contribute to tooth decay and gum disease.

Regular brushing or scraping of the tongue, along with regular use of mouthwash, can significantly reduce the harmful buildup of bacteria in the mouth. Any type specially designed for this can work, but remember not to do it too insistently or too aggressively; This could dry it out and cause painful lesions. It is advisable to do it once a day.

Reference:

Should you brush your tongue? https://www.livescience.com/should-you-brush-your-tongue