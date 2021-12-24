Apple

Should Apple take action on AirTags? (Opinion).

The Airtag are Apple devices that took a long time to arrive. Also, while they arrived or not, there was a lot of controversy with them. They were devices that were very similar to the Tiles. In fact, this company took on Apple on issues of patents, registrations and so on. The fact is that we already have them among us, but it seems that the use made by certain users endangers their continuity, or not. Should Apple take action? Misuse of AirTags The main and original idea of ​​the AirTag is to help its user to find a lost device or object. For this it is based on the Find Me technology and that is why it has such good results. Being able to use Apple’s worldwide network and the millions of devices that help locate it, makes its effectiveness very high. But of course, there is always someone who manages to spoil everything that other people have worked for. Ok, we can even say that these people are original and seek a series of alternative uses. That would be fine, when the uses are legal but not to harass people or steal cars.

From the beginning it came to the fore that an AirTag had been used to harass and track people. For this reason, the company introduced an update that means that if you have an AirTag that is not yours nearby, warn you through acoustic and visual signals on the iPhone, for example. But of course, these are usually ignored by the people who receive them. That makes tracking by a malicious user easier.

Again something similar has happened. Very different people received messages on their iPhones about an unknown AirTag that was being used to track you. Both had been placed in cars. One of them in the engine and in the other case in the front wheel. I can imagine the scared face that they will have left both.

Because of all these things that are happening, one asks the question, Wouldn’t it be better to remove this device from the market? In reality, the misuse of an AirTag or any other device created for a different use, the culprit is the person who uses it that way.

What do the righteous pay for sinners?

It would not be right for the righteous to pay for sinners. In other words, it would not be good for those who use the devices correctly to be left without their AirTag.

It would be like saying that certain computers are withdrawn from the market because they are used by hackers of bad ethics and therefore we nip the problem in the bud. You’re not really cutting the problem you’re just delaying it. That’s what would happen if Apple recalled AirTags.

So, honestly, I do not think that the solution is that. But it is true that the company should do more. Take it a step further, as you did at the beginning and updated.

Manzana should implement a new update and that in some way the use of these devices is more restrictive to track people or objects that are not ours and that we really should not be tracking. But of course, the use of tracking itself cannot be restricted, because then you would be reducing the effectiveness of the device and reducing the value of that person who has bought it.

The problem lies in the moment in which the user places the AirTag and marks it as lost. Why not force that lost AirTag to be associated with the Apple ID? In this way, if when launching the notice that you are being tracked, the Apple ID appears, those who want to misuse the device may think twice. They may sign up with a fake ID, I know. But there will always be those who play dirty and for that there are people specialized in finding them and putting them at the disposal of justice. But surely this measure reduces misuse.

I don’t know what you think? Do you have any idea? Do you think the AirTag should continue or be withdrawn?