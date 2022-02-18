Tech GiantsApple

Shot on iPhone: Apple releases the short film by the director of Oldboy

By: Abraham

The new chapter of Shot on iPhone campaign involves Park Chan-wook, the famous South Korean director known for example for the psychological thriller Oldboy and the whole Revenge Trilogy, for Stoker and for Snowpiercer. The director and his company have produced a short film lasting 20 minutes for the Apple, which has been available for a few hours on YouTube. The film is all shot with an iPhone 13 Pro.

The short is called Life is But a Dream and is described as a martial arts fantasy film. “A gravedigger looking for wood to build a coffin for his village’s savior digs into an abandoned cemetery, and accidentally awakens the ghost of an ancient swordsman. Now the swordsman tries to get his coffin back“The opening parts seem to be about horror, but as you progress, elements of romantic comedy, humor, action and even musicals are included.

Simultaneously, Apple released the “making of” video of the video, which shows the techniques and professional equipment used in tandem with the device to obtain all the sequences. Of course, various gimbals and stabilizers, as well as carefully prepared lighting, play an important role in the final result, but sensors and software technology are 100% standard smartphone ones. The director also talks about the benefits of Cinematic Mode and the ability to automatically change the focus.

iPhone 13 Pro and the big brother iPhone 13 Pro Max are equipped with three rear cameras. The technical details are as follows:

  • Main wide angle: 12MP, f / 1.5 aperture, on-sensor optical stabilization, seven-element lens
  • Secondary ultra-wide angle: 12 MP, 0.5x optical zoom, f / 1.8 aperture, 120 ° FOV, six element lens, macro mode, distortion correction
  • Telephoto secondary: 12 MP, 3x optical zoom, f / 2.8 aperture, six element lens
  • True Tone LED flash, LiDAR scanner for night mode
  • HDR video recording up to 4K / 60 FPS, slow motion in FHD up to 240 FPS
Abraham

