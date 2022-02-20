MobileAndroid

Shortwave: former googlers bring the legendary Google Inbox back to life

Google Inbox hasn’t been with us for almost three years now, but there are still those who miss that e-mail service with a concept so different and full of innovative ideas. The sentiment is also shared by a group of Google employees itself, who decided to bring exactly that idea back to the market: they quit their job, they created one startup and today they present us Shortwave.

Anyone who has used (and loved) Inbox will instantly feel at home just by looking at the screenshots. The team promises to incorporate exactly every feature that made Inbox unique – for example, the categorizations of “bundled” emails (which is more practical than Gmail’s strict categories that divide the entire inbox into categories), the ” sweep “in bulk to mark each email as” completed “and keep the inbox always neat and tidy, the” snooze “button to snooze messages and manage them later. The mirage of “Inbox Zero” becomes possible again.

The Shortwave guys have also included a number of collaboration tools: it is possible to create groups for the most disparate topics, from planning a trip to a work project to carry out together. Includes file attachment support, real-time messaging, emoji reactions, and more. The email creation editor supports markdown language for quick and easy formatting.

Shortwave is not an email service: it is a client. Works with Gmail accounts existing; it can be used via a web browser or via a dedicated app for Android and iOS. Shortwave’s problem is, inevitably, it’s not free. The standard plan costs $ 9 per month per user – quite expensive, in short, but there is a free plan that has a single but crucial limitation: it allows you to consult only the emails received / sent in the last 90 days. There is no advertising in the free plan either, and the company promises it will never sell users’ personal data, but the inability to access their complete email history makes it really hard to recommend.

 

It seems that, as Slack and Google itself did with Workspace, Shortwave points to the corporate world to grow sustainably. The company is preparing ad hoc features and packages. Shortwave Team is just the beginning. The hope is that this will lead to a reduction in prices for individual private accounts, because we imagine very few Inbox fans so “hardcore” that they spend around € 100 a year to get it back.

In the meantime, let’s leave the download link if you would like to try it; we point out that on iOS it is already available in stable form on the App Store, while on Android we are still in the Beta phase. Finally, the web version is a Progressive Web App (PWA), so it can be “installed” for offline consultation in Google Chrome and other browsers.

  • Shortwave | Android | Google Play Store, Free (optional subscription). You must first subscribe to the dedicated Google Group, with the same email associated with the Play Store
  • Shortwave | iOS | Apple App Store, Free (optional subscription)
  • Shortwave | Progressive Web App | Free (optional subscription)
