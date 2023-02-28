Shortwave Brings ChatGPT AI to Gmail with “Smart Summaries”

The artificial intelligence behind ChatGPT is also about to arrive in Gmail, thanks to Shortwave: the OpenAI software (GPT-3 to be precise) will take care of summarizing and synthesize long email threads automatically, in order to provide the user with a quick overview of the subject matter. The feature is especially useful in two scenarios: it allows you to always keep track of how a thread evolves and it allows you to quickly understand the context when you insert yourself into an already existing thread.
Shortwave, we recall, is a third-party mail client born from the ashes of the never forgotten Google Inbox thanks to a group of ex-googlers. In their introductory post, the developers explain that the “Smart Summaries” will work even in case of threads written in different languages, thanks to an automatic translation function; among other things, the summaries can be forwarded directly from the client.
The Smart Summaries feature is available immediately in the Beta channel, free and for everyone users; specifically it is a new icon positioned in the toolbar at the top right of a message (you can see it in the screenshots in this article highlighted in light blue). The software also estimates the approximate read time of the entire thread.
Shortwave claims this is it just the first step in a series of AI implementations in its email client. We don’t have specific details, but even more powerful features are promised. We remind you that Shortwave is available for free for iOS, desktop and Android (for now only in Beta); if you are interested, here are the download links after the video.
- Shortwave | Web App | Official site, Free
- Shortwave | android | Google Play Store, Free || Beta, first join THIS Google Group
- Shortwave | iOS | Apple App Store, Free