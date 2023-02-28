Shortwave Brings ChatGPT AI to Gmail with “Smart Summaries”

The artificial intelligence behind ChatGPT is also about to arrive in Gmail, thanks to Shortwave: the OpenAI software (GPT-3 to be precise) will take care of summarizing and synthesize long email threads automatically, in order to provide the user with a quick overview of the subject matter. The feature is especially useful in two scenarios: it allows you to always keep track of how a thread evolves and it allows you to quickly understand the context when you insert yourself into an already existing thread.

Shortwave, we recall, is a third-party mail client born from the ashes of the never forgotten Google Inbox thanks to a group of ex-googlers. In their introductory post, the developers explain that the “Smart Summaries” will work even in case of threads written in different languages, thanks to an automatic translation function; among other things, the summaries can be forwarded directly from the client.