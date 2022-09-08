Shortly before the keynote: Old Apple Watch on sale

According to credible reports, apple-makes-official-iphone-14-family-with-four-models-and-design-changes-2/">Apple will finally discontinue the completely outdated Series 3 this year. This is now also reflected in the offer.

Apple has started destocking the Apple Watch Series 3. The computer watch, which has been on the market since 2017, is no longer available in the group’s online shops in some regions of the world, including Great Britain. At least some models are sold out in the USA, while stocks are still available in Germany both in Apple retail stores and online.

Entry-level model that is no longer recommended

According to consistent reports, the five-year-old Apple Watch Series 3 is to be finally withdrawn from the market – in line with the release of the Series 8 this week. Apple had always resold the model to make it easier for beginners to choose. The price sounds quite attractive at 220 or 250 euros (GPS version with WLAN), but the built-in S3 chip is so outdated that using some watchOS apps becomes torture. Accordingly, the purchase is not recommended. Apple will probably no longer make the Series 3 compatible with watchOS 9 either

The successor to the Series 3 could be the Apple Watch SE as the new cheapest computer watch model. This is from 2019 and comes with an S5 processor. The features are slimmed down compared to the normal model at the time, for example with regard to the built-in heart rate sensor. It is conceivable that Apple will present a second-generation SE this week, but will keep the old version on the market – possibly at a reduced price. Currently you still pay 300 or 330 euros for the SE.

Also Series 7 to get worse

In addition to the end of the Series 3, Apple also seems to be preparing for the appearance of the next generation with the current Series 7. For a few weeks now, the edition has been harder to get than , which is said to be replaced by an optically redesigned “Apple Watch Pro”. Now the Series 7 models are also hard to find in Apple’s online store in some countries. They’re not completely gone, but the selection is reduced. It wouldn’t be really smart to buy a new Apple Watch at the moment anyway, as long as the manufacturer hasn’t presented the new models.

Among other things, a new body temperature sensor is expected with the Series 8, as well as new colors and other minor improvements. The real highlight this year should be the Apple Watch Pro, which is said to come with a 47 mm case and a larger display for better sports tracking and, for the first time, with a flattened design. However, it is quite possible that Apple will raise prices here. If you want, you can already spend more than 1000 euros for an Apple Watch.