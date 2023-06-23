Shortcuts to cellphone emergency calls would be hampering police in Europe

Police authorities in some European countries reported a significant increase in the number of emergency calls after the arrival of SOS features mainly for cell phones with the operating system androidof Google.
departments of police from the UK said they were receiving a record amount of calls from emergency. county authorities in Devon and Cornwall reported to the BBC that people often say they called accidentally.
Nationally, all emergency services are currently experiencing record high 999 call volumes. There’s a few reasons for this but one we think is having a significant impact is an update to Android smartphones…
📷thanks to @NYorksPolice pic.twitter.com/TbmRQgTsUe
— National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) (@PoliceChiefs) June 17, 2023
The UK’s National Council of Police Chiefs even took to Twitter to say that a recent update to Android “added a new SOS emergency function for devices to call emergency by pressing the power button a few times”.
Devon’s security force said it had mistakenly received 169 calls between 00:00 and 19:00 local time on Sunday alone. Police in Scotland told the BCC that they had also reported “a significant increase in accidental calls”.
Although The apple have your SOS service available in Europeto the authorities they said the bigger problem is with android. The emergency call feature was introduced in Android 12 in 2021but errors have started to increase recently.
A Google spokesperson told the BBC that it is up to OEM manufacturers who choose to offer Emergency SOS on their devices to manage how the feature works on their devices.
“To help these manufacturers avoid unintentional emergency calls on their devices, Android is providing additional guidance and resources. We anticipate that device manufacturers will release updates for their users that address this issue soon. Users who continue to experience this issue should turn off emergency SOS in the coming days,” Google told the BBC.