Shortcuts to cellphone emergency calls would be hampering police in Europe

Police authorities in some European countries reported a significant increase in the number of emergency calls after the arrival of SOS features mainly for cell phones with the operating system androidof Google. departments of police from the UK said they were receiving a record amount of calls from emergency. county authorities in Devon and Cornwall reported to the BBC that people often say they called accidentally.

Nationally, all emergency services are currently experiencing record high 999 call volumes. There's a few reasons for this but one we think is having a significant impact is an update to Android smartphones… 📷thanks to @NYorksPolice pic.twitter.com/TbmRQgTsUe — National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) (@PoliceChiefs) June 17, 2023

The UK's National Council of Police Chiefs even took to Twitter to say that a recent update to Android "added a new SOS emergency function for devices to call emergency by pressing the power button a few times". Devon's security force said it had mistakenly received 169 calls between 00:00 and 19:00 local time on Sunday alone. Police in Scotland told the BCC that they had also reported "a significant increase in accidental calls".




