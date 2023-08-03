shortcuts in ios 17 allows you to create shortcuts with a choice of camera modes

- Advertisement -

The Shortcuts app in iOS 17 allows you to create shortcuts with a choice of camera modes. For example, you can create a command that immediately opens the portrait mode.

A former developer of Workflow, which was bought by Apple in 2017 and repurposed into Shortcuts, spoke about the new features of the application. Shortcuts in iOS 17 allows you to select camera modes for commands. Modes available to users:

photo from the main camera

photo from the front camera

video

portrait mode

cinematic mode

Slow motion

These actions can be used by users in building commands and automation scripts. For example, you can set up specific voice commands for Siri or add an icon to your smartphone’s home screen to quickly navigate to a specific camera mode.