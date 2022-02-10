Shortage of components, according to Foxconn, signs of recovery are starting to arrive

The largest assembler of iPhones and many other consumer electronics products, Foxconn, formally called the Hon Hai Precision Industry, said the component shortage that has been plaguing the market for over a year is finally starting to slow down. showing potentially encouraging signs for producers from all sectors concerned.

During the first quarter of the year, according to a Taiwanese company spokesperson that has over 1 million employees in Chinathere will be a noticeable improvement when it comes to sourcing components with i “overall supply constraints” destined to ease in the second half of the year. Shortages of components, particularly computer chips, have hurt manufacturing everything from cars to smartphones as demand increased during the pandemic.

Despite these good prospects, the world’s leading processor manufacturer, Taiwanese TSMC, has warned that supplies will remain contracted throughout 2022 and that it is planning, as does Foxconn, to hold more stocks in the future to ensure security of supplies. .