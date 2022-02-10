Tech GiantsApple

Shortage of components, according to Foxconn, signs of recovery are starting to arrive

The largest assembler of iPhones and many other consumer electronics products, Foxconn, formally called the Hon Hai Precision Industry, said the component shortage that has been plaguing the market for over a year is finally starting to slow down. showing potentially encouraging signs for producers from all sectors concerned.

During the first quarter of the year, according to a Taiwanese company spokesperson that has over 1 million employees in Chinathere will be a noticeable improvement when it comes to sourcing components with i “overall supply constraints” destined to ease in the second half of the year. Shortages of components, particularly computer chips, have hurt manufacturing everything from cars to smartphones as demand increased during the pandemic.

Apple takes Ericsson to court: “hard way” for licensing essential patents

Despite these good prospects, the world’s leading processor manufacturer, Taiwanese TSMC, has warned that supplies will remain contracted throughout 2022 and that it is planning, as does Foxconn, to hold more stocks in the future to ensure security of supplies. .


Affected by this crisis are not only processors but also display drivers and power management chips that have severely limited the production capabilities of many manufacturers, especially smaller ones, Apple has only partially suffered from this supply shortage. being able to count on a decidedly stronger bargaining power than others. According to Nikkei Asia, however, the Cupertino-based company is still looking to increase production of the 14- and 16-inch iPads and MacBook Pros after prioritizing shipments of the iPhone 13.

In the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021, supply constraints cost Apple about $ 6 billion but the company’s supply chain is now firmly on the verge of recovering in view of the new product launches expected in the coming months.

