Short tests: screencast software, podcaster mixer and video cutter for Linux

We tested Camtasia 2022 for screen recording, the small Rødecaster Pro 2 and the video editing program Video Trimmer for Linux.

This week the tests are dedicated to audio and video production. With Camtasia 2022 record what is happening on the screen. Templates, effects and new tools for the cursor turn the recording into an informative or entertaining video.

The ensures the right sound mix Rodecaster Pro 2 – regardless of whether it’s a (video) podcast or radio show. The small mixer records conversations with guests and music without a computer and gives moderators full control with faders, touchscreen and jingle buttons.

If you want to cut out a highlight clip from the finished video, you can use the Linux app Video trimmers on. It quickly extracts short sections from longer videos without having to render them again, which is time-consuming.