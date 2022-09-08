HomeTech GiantsAmazonShort tests: screencast software, podcaster mixer and video cutter for Linux

Short tests: screencast software, podcaster mixer and video cutter for Linux

Tech GiantsAmazonMicrosoftTech NewsSocial NetworksTwitterWhatsApp

Published on

By Brian Adam
short tests screencast software podcaster mixer and video cutter for.jpg
short tests screencast software podcaster mixer and video cutter for.jpg
- Advertisement -

We tested Camtasia 2022 for screen recording, the small mixer Rødecaster Pro 2 and the video editing program Video Trimmer for Linux.

 

This week the short tests are dedicated to audio and video production. With Camtasia 2022 record what is happening on the screen. Templates, effects and new tools for the cursor turn the recording into an informative or entertaining video.

- Advertisement -

The ensures the right sound mix Rodecaster Pro 2 – regardless of whether it’s a (video) podcast or radio show. The small mixer records conversations with guests and music without a computer and gives moderators full control with faders, touchscreen and jingle buttons.

 

Instagram will let you save your ‘stories’ and publish them later, how?

If you want to cut out a highlight clip from the finished video, you can use the Linux app Video trimmers on. It quickly extracts short sections from longer videos without having to render them again, which is time-consuming.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Affection and firmness are the solution to the energy derivatives crisis

The $1.5 trillion increase in guarantees must be resolved with public support, but at...
Tech News

Desktop comeback: Linux distribution Ubuntu Unity official Ubuntu flavor

With the upcoming release of Ubuntu Desktop 22.10 in October, Ubuntu Unity will become...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.