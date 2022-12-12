Short-term memory could be restored thanks to experimental laser therapy

The brain is an organ of the body from which control of our physical and mental faculties is exercised. However, over time, the brain experiences a gradual degradation in its information processing capacity.

One consequence of this is the short-term memory impairmentwhich allows the person to retain information for a short period of time.

In this sense, the work carried out by a team of scientists in this field was recently announced, which is focused on to investigate the potential that a laser therapy would have invasive to be implemented as a procedure that would contribute to improving cognitive function.

It is worth mentioning that this research has already yielded initial results that look quite promising, although it is still necessary to make corrections in some aspects.

However, the team has succeeded in enhancing short-term memory in humans through targeting carried out with certain wavelengths of laser light on specific regions of the brain.

With the name of transcranial photobiomodulation (tPBM) This experimental treatment has been catalogued, which consists of sending photons of light through the skull with the purpose of causing changes in brain activity. Studies suggest the power of this technology to bring about improvements in different aspects of brain function, including oxygenation.

In addition, researchers are studying how this treatment might be used to reduce the effects caused by Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

Added to this, they are investigating the way in which this technology could be beneficial for people who suffer from the autism spectrum disorder.

On the other hand, it was possible to verify the benefits that tPBM had on memory in mice. Subsequently, scientists from the University of Birmingham and Peking Normal University (China) took a group of 90 people of both sexes with ages between 18 and 25 years to carry out a laser light therapy applied to the right prefrontal cortex of the brain.

It is worth mentioning that some patients were treated with laser light equipped with wavelengths of 1,064 nanometers while others were exposed to shorter wavelengths. In other cases the treatment was applied to the left prefrontal cortex.

After 12 minutes of treatment, patients were asked to perform memory tasks.

These then resulted in an average of 2.1 Remembered objects by those patients who received laser therapy with wavelengths of 1,064 nanometerswhich was higher than the average of 1.9 reached by the patients who received a different treatment, representing an improvement of 10%.

Regarding this, study co-author Dongwei Li expressed the following: