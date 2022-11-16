Shopping guide with discounts and coupons on Fiido electric bikes

Discounts are approaching in the world of electronics, and the electric bicycle sector could not be different.

Dozens of manufacturers from around the world are preparing to offer their best products at their best prices, and Fiido could not be the exception, so we have prepared a list of the best they have in their catalog with the prices available from the 21st to November 30 of this 2022.

T1 – From 1699 to 1399 euros using the BF100 coupon.

Fiido X – From 1799 to 1599 euros

M1 Pro – From 1299 to 1099 euros using the BF100 coupon

D11 – From 1099 to 899 euros using the BF100 coupon

L3 – From 999 to 799 euros using the BF100 coupon

D3 Pro – From 699 to 499 euros using the BF100 coupon

D2s – From 799 to 699 euros

D21 – From 1299 to 1099 euros using the BF100 coupon

Black handlebar bag – From 35 to 25 euros

Let’s now see in detail what each of the aforementioned bicycles is like.

T1

Its 750W motor stands out with a wide-range 7-speed derailleur. The top speed of the T1 can reach 45Km/h, and it uses 20*4 inch wheels, ultra-wide rims for all-terrain fat tires.

It features suspension forks to stabilize the front wheel on rough trails.

Link: click here (for 1399 euros using the BF100 coupon)

Fiido X

A foldable with an award-winning design.

Its latest version includes a new PAS0 (zero power assist) mode for a smooth ride, an improved access code security system, an updated meter to allow for MPH and km/h, a full Shimano 7-speed derailleur, upgraded fenders and improved magnetic folding, as well as other improvements in design, strength and overall protection.

It has a torque sensor that measures if you are pedaling and with what force, so that Fiido X makes the right push, ideal for newbies in the sector.

It has a range of 130 km per charge, a new frame stronger than ever that perfectly resists folding the bike, and a code lock system so thieves can’t put it in electric mode.

Link: click here (for 1599 euros)

M1Pro

A powerful 500W motor is accompanied by a wide-range 7-speed gearbox, the M1 Pro’s top speed can reach 40kph.

The wheels are 20*4 inches, to go on the mountain, sand, rocky beach and other “forbidden” terrain.

Shock absorber, autonomy of 130 km, foldable… a jewel of offer this November

Link: click here (for 1099 euros using the BF100 coupon)

D11

The 35nm 250W brushless geared motor, hidden in the 20-inch rear wheel, in a bike with a perfect design for the city, and a light weight that makes it ideal for climbing rugged and steep roads with extremely low power consumption. .

The battery is hidden in the seat tube, which makes it almost equivalent to an ordinary bicycle at first glance, however, the range can reach 100KM.

In addition, the battery is removable, which means that it can be powered anywhere and at any time.

Link: click here (for 899 euros using the BF100 coupon)

L3

A low bike, with an adjustable seat, for people between 155 cm and 200 cm, which offers a range of 200 km with assisted pedaling, and 128 km with accelerator.

It has a different design, without a doubt, but its size, and the fact that it can be folded, makes it ideal for storing it anywhere.

DMEGC’s industry leading batteries can be charged and discharged up to 800 times, and can last for five years.

It has a 350W brushless motor, and its price is really amazing.

Link: click here (for 799 euros using the BF100 coupon)

D3Pro

499 euros for the smallest bike on the list.

Equipped with a dropper seatpost and a stepped frame, the D3 Pro is one size fits all for 155cm – 200cm.

It has a range of up to 200 km in level 1 electric assistance mode and up to 130 km in pure electric mode.

Link: click here (for 499 euros using the BF100 coupon)

D2S

It has a 6-speed gearbox and a rear shock absorber, it is light and foldable, ideal for urban driving

Power consumption is the lowest of all, although it reaches a maximum speed of 25km/h.

The D2S is perfect for users who have limited storage space due to its compact size, 135cm*40cm*110cm, and the folded size is only half of this, making it convenient to store in your closet, under the desk or in the car.

The D2S 16-inch folding electric bike is equipped with a powerful electric drive unit and mechanical disc brakes, and features non-slip texture, wear-resistant 16-inch pneumatic wheels, and additional rear shock absorber.

Link: click here (for 699 euros)

D21

It is complemented by a torque sensor, to detect the force exerted on the pedals, which can achieve low latency, precision and maintenance-free.

It has a 35nm and 250W brushless geared motor, hidden in the 20-inch rear wheel, and a battery hidden in the seat tube that offers a range of 100KM in electric moped mode. The battery is removable, which means it can be powered anywhere, anytime.

It uses an aerospace-grade aluminum frame, and has a dead weight of just 12.9kg.

Link: click here (for 1099 euros using the BF100 coupon)

Extra gift on Black Friday

From November 25 to 28, a free handlebar bag will be received with the purchase of a promotional model.