HomeTech NewsShopee launches new game that offers e-commerce in-app rewards

Shopee launches new game that offers e-commerce in-app rewards

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Shopee launches new game that offers e-commerce in-app rewards
1661531390 shopee launches new game that offers e commerce in app rewards.jpeg
- Advertisement -

The e-commerce platform shopee launched yesterday, Thursday (25), a new game that promises to offer e-commerce in-app rewards for customers. The news is already available for Android and iOS.

Call of Shopee Lyrics, the game is a kind of puzzle in which players unravel and connect letters to form words. Accumulated points can be redeemed for Shopee Coins or for coupons that turn into discounts on purchases.

launches-new-game-that-offers-e-commerce-in-app-rewards.jpeg" width="500" height="492">

The player can choose between the Classic Mode, in which there is no limit to the chances to guess the words, and the Daily Challenge, with two options: Crossword Mode, with limited chances, and the Climb Mode, in which the player enters the maximum number of words you get.

- Advertisement -

According to the company, the goal is to offer a fun shopping experience and more ways to save. Beyond thehopee Letras, the platform also offers other games, such as Shopee Candy, Shopee Bubbles, Shopee Throwing and others.

“Our app goes beyond shopping, we have entertainment and connection features as well. In addition to the games, the consumer can talk to the seller before, during and after a purchase, follow live streams and earn coins on product reviews.” commented the person responsible for Marketing at Shopee in Europe, Felipe Piringer.

D3O: A lightweight, flexible and highly impact resistant polymer

The launch takes place during the 9.9 Super Shopping Day campaign, in which the company promises to offer additional free shipping coupons with a minimum purchase of R$19 on September 9, R$6 million in discount coupons and prizes.

The Shopee Letras game and the other games can be accessed directly from the e-commerce.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage {width: 25%;} #appLogo {width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails {flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojasdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.lojalinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.lojas {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #size {display:none;}.lojas{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Developers

Wischen, saugen, schimmeln: Ein halbes Jahr mit dem Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra

Kann man Staubsaugerroboter inzwischen auch benutzen,...
Entertainment

All the details about the new villain of the tenth installment of “Fast and Furious”

Let's remember that Fast X already presented a controversy when the director who had...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.