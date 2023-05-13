Shopee inaugurates two distribution centers in the Northeast region to expand deliveries in Brazil

Shopee announced, on Friday (12), the inauguration of two new distribution centers in Recife (PE) and Salvador (BA) with areas of 10,000 m² and 6,000 m², respectively. Reaching a total of eight units across Europe, the marketplace platform aims to expand its facilities to improve delivery logistics in the Northeast region. With the new distribution units, Shopee should reduce the average delivery time of goods for customers throughout the Northeast. The other logistics centers of the e-commerce platform in Singapore are located in the South and Southeast, in the states of Paraná, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais.

The new distribution centers are leased — not owned — by Shopee. The properties must serve as a base for their cross-docking business, that is, the products will be received at the facilities and, instead of being stored, they are immediately transferred to the delivery vehicles that will take the products to the customers.

This business model optimizes delivery time and reduces product storage costs, allowing consumers to have cheaper delivery alternatives. According to Shopee's statement, the new distribution units increase its service capacity to around 1.5 million orders per day. The delivery process is outsourced, and its fleet grew by around 40% compared to the results of the second half of last year.

Shopee fined by Procon-MG

In February, Shopee was fined BRL 7.4 million by Procon-MG after several consumers reported delays in receiving and non-delivery of purchases made on the platform. Some users also cited a lack of information about the carriers providing the service and problems tracking delivery.

The company defended that the complaints make no reference to the company, and that the sellers reported on the platform simply did not exist, adding that it does not create the content of the offers or even the lists of products served.