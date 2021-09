Gardai are investigating after a body of a man was found in a Dublin canal.

The shocking discovery was made on Sunday afternoon in the Grand Canal at Dolphin’s Barn.

The body of the man has been removed from the scene to Dublin City Mortuary for a post mortem.

The results of the post mortem will direct the course of the investigation, a garda spokesperson said.

