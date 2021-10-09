Shock as pig’s head thrown onto pitch in Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers clash

Fans were left outraged after a pig’s head was thrown onto the pitch during last night’s clash between Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers in Oriel Park.

A graphic picture went viral shortly after the Premier Division clash, which appeared to show a Dundalk steward removing the pig’s head from the field of play.

And fans took to social media in horror as the picture did the rounds.

The bitter rivals have been at the top of Irish football in recent seasons with the Hoops denied a chance to move closer to title glory as they fell to the 1-0 defeat.

A first-half Sean Murray goal was enough to separate the two sides, sending Lilywhites fans into ruptures as they clawed their way up the table with the three points.

Vinny Perth’s side now sit in sixth place on 38 points, but could slip back down with Finn Harps and Drogheda United below them enjoying a game in hand advantage over the 2019 champions.

To get all the latest headlines straight to your inbox sign up for our free newsletter