Shhhh: this trick allows you to get 15 euros off Amazon

It is frequent that Amazon launch all kinds of promotions related to the different forms of access to the e-commerce service. On this occasion, a few lucky ones may be eligible for a discount of 15 euros to be discounted on a future purchase.

- Advertisement - Just by using the Amazon app for mobile devices you could get these 15 euros discount courtesy of the brand. Do you want to know how? How to get this promotion on Amazon The e-commerce giant is launching a new promotion for which it rewards those customers of the brand who register in the Amazon app for the first time before December 31.

- Advertisement -

If you used to buy or look at products via the web, you may be interested in downloading the Amazon application for iOS or Android and qualify for this promotion with which you can get a 15-euro balance for Amazon. In addition to this requirement, you will have to be one of the eligible customers, which seems completely random.

Discharge

QR code amazon mobile Developer: Amazon

- Advertisement - Discharge

QR code amazon shopping

Generally, Amazon communicates to its customers via email or some information while browsing the amazon.es website, but the best thing you can do is check directly if you are eligible on the website of the promotion and, if so, start to download the app.

If so, you can get a promotional code with which you can discount 15 euros on a wide variety of products on your next purchase over 30 euros before December 31, 2022, everything that does not fall within the following restrictions:

«The promotional code cannot be redeemed in purchases of digital content (MP3, apps, ebooks…), in the book store, Amazon Luxury Stores, Refurbished Products, purchase of Gift Vouchers or in products sold by external sellers through Marketplace, infant milk, shipping and handling, gift wrap, products sold by third-party sellers, or products and services sold on any other website.”

“Promo code cannot be used on items sold by Amazon sellers other than ‘Amazon ES’ (for example, offer does not apply when seller is ‘Amazon UK’, ‘Amazon DE’, etc.)” .

All your promotions in one place

amazon has available a hub where you can find all your personalized offers. Whether you are a Prime customer or not, all the promotions and free benefits that you can benefit from will appear, both those that you have already requested, and others in which you will have to click on “Click here to activate the offer” to get the promotional code that you would later have to use in the shopping cart before completing your order.

To find this page, you can use the URL amazon.es/my-promotions as a shortcut, which will take you to hub that encompasses all your offers and that it could well be a special section within the management section of your account and that could be found more easily.