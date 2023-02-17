Shelly TRV – this is the WiFi radiator valve

During ISE 2023 I had the opportunity to learn about Shelly’s products, a company that manufactures devices designed to transform a “silly house” into a “smart house”, with connected plugs, light bulbs, differentials and much more.

They gave me some of them, and I will be trying them to tell my experience with each one. We start today with the Shelly TRV, a valve for our radiator of a lifetime.

I leave you first the video of a few minutes to open your mouth:

As you can see, it is a very simple valve to use. We just have to remove the current one and screw in the new one. On some older systems it may be necessary to use one of the many adapters that come in the box.

shellyspain.com

how to install

It charges in a few hours and the battery lasts about two years, so we don’t have to worry about it. In my case, since it was already 50% charged, I had it ready quickly.

Once connected, I press both buttons at the same time until the AP symbol appears. At that time there is already a new WiFi called Shelly in my house.

I go to a computer, or from my mobile, and connect to the new WiFi. Once inside, I go to the IP of the instructions, in my case 192.168.33.1. That is when the control panel you see in the image appears:

From here I can inform you of the login and password of my usual WiFi network, so that the valve connects to the Internet and can download new firmware and connect to the mobile app. Once I connect to my usual WiFi network, the IP address of the device will change.

From Shelly’s mobile app I can also do this process, but in my case it was faster from the web interface.

The existing controls from the web and from the app are the same.

What advantages does it have

The valve has a digital screen that shows the current temperature, thanks to a sensor that is right at the bottom. With the buttons I can adjust the desired temperature and see the current one.

From the app, or from its interface, I can define temperature schedules, so that the radiator will vary automatically depending on my programming.

In my case, having the radiator in the room, I have it at minimum at night, at maximum at 6:00, so that it is hot at breakfast, then it goes down again at 10:00 and I put it at 24 degrees at 17. That from Monday to Friday, on weekends there are other hours.

I can create groups of valves that work in a similar way, see graphs of consumption, graphs of operation with opening and closing… reports that help me identify if I am really saving or not.

link and price

Each valve is priced at 72 euros at shellyspain.com (they also sell it on Amazon, but it is more expensive).