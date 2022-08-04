“She-Hulk: defender of heroes” changes its premiere date on Disney +

The platform + made a slight change to the release date of She-Hulk: of (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law)the new series of Marvel who stars Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black). Instead of arriving on August 17, it will land a day later: the first episode will be released on August 18 and every Thursday there will be a weekly premiere until the season finale is broadcast.

“ Jennifer Walters (Maslany), a lawyer who specializes in legal cases geared towards superhumans, must navigate the complicated life of a single woman in her mid-thirties who also happens to be a 6-foot-7 green Hulk. ”, reads the official synopsis of the production based on the character’s comics. Originally, Jennifer and Bruce Banner are cousins, and both can let out their more heroic side when they turn huge and green.

Tatiana Maslany stars in the new Marvel series focused on She-Hulk. (DisneyPlus)

In addition to the Emmy winner in the leading role, the cast is made up of Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk; Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination; Benedict Wong like Wong. Other recurring stars that will appear are Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass Y Renee Elise Goldsberry.

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes is a creation of Jessica Gao – credited as a screenwriter – based on the comics of she hulk (either She-Hulkin Spanish) and belongs to the narrative line of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This will be the first time for the heroine to officially debut in the live action and possibly become a regular face within the MCU. The direction fell to Kat Coiro (episodes from 1 to 4, 8 and 9) and Anu Valia (from 5 to 7). Both filmmakers and Gao are listed as executive producers alongside Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Brad Winderbaum.

The long road to bring She-Hulk to live action

There were past opportunities when attempts were made to integrate Jennifer Walters in the world of live action on television and even in the movies. However, neither proposal progressed until Marvel Studios started the development of a project on the green giant in 2019 when it was announced at the D23 conference. Between that year and the next, the behind-the-scenes creative team was formed and the first link between Tatiana Maslany with the role The Canadian actress denied having been booked for the role, but Kevin Feige ended up confirming it shortly after.

According to information prior to the release of the series, Mark Ruffalo would come back like Hulk, albeit with a minor and brief appearance. The Golden Globe-winning actor has brought this character to life since avengers (2012) and his most recent recorded appearance was in Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings (2021), where he was seen as Bruce Banner and no longer transformed as smart-hulk. This latest version of the Avenger is the one we will see in the next television fiction focused on Jennifer Walters.

The story is set in the narrative line of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (DisneyPlus)

The first episode of she hulk can be seen from August 18 in Disney+.

