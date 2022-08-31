“She-Hulk”, among the productions that are sweeping Disney + in recent days

Plus original for this 2022 that have the users of the platform glued to the screen. (DisneyPlus)

Without a doubt, talk about Disney Plus is talking about one of the platforms streaming most used in the world. This service of streaming property of The Walt Disney Company It has become one of the main tools for Internet users to watch their favorite movies and series. Next, we tell you which titles have been the most viewed in weeks.

1. She-Hulk

With its first two episodes available on the platform and waiting for its third this Thursday, the series starring Emmy winner and Golden Globe nominee, Tatiana Maslany, is crowned as the most watched film in recent days. The series that day by day adds more followers to its list of fans.

In the last available episode it was observed how “a large law firm hires Jen if she works as a she hulk and represents a complex client.”

2. Malcolm in the Middle

"Malcolm in the Middle" is one of the best sitcoms in history. (DisneyPlus)

Family sitcom on the air since 2000 and composed of 7 seasons that continues to fall in love with fans today due to the issues it addresses about burlesque problems and situations of a middle-class American family. This clan led by neurotic parents has among its members a boy named Malcolm, characterized by Frankie Muniz (currently American actor and pilot), who seems to be the only sensible one; or at least the only one that shows signs of sanity.

Malcolm in the Middle It is rated as one of the best sitcoms in history and its fans know it.

3.Lightyear

Lightyear is an animated science fiction, family, action and adventure film, which landed on the platform on August 3rd and came to light on the big screen June 17. In his debut he had many controversial and critical reactions due to scenes regarding the LGBT community that gave a lot to talk about. However, despite having spent about a month and a half, the audience still prefers it over many others; since this week it ranks number 3 in the Top 10 of Disney Plus.

The story behind the origin of buzz lightyear it came to stay.

4. Bluey

Series that follows the adventures of a tireless six-year-old Blue Heeler named Bluey who lives with her father, her mother and her four-year-old sister Bingo. Her synopsis details that “in each episode, bluey uses his endless energy to design elaborate games that deliver unexpected and hilarious results.”

This Australian children’s animation series, in 2021, was awarded at the Critics’ Choice Awards, in the category of best animated TV series. And since its release in 2018, it has received nothing but rave reviews.

5. I am Groot: Groot takes a bath

Short film directed by Kirsten Lepore. (DisneyPlus)

With such a short time of having premiered, Groot takes a bath has managed to position itself within the Marvel ranking as one of the best animated comics and enjoys the 64th place in the Top 100 of the best short films that we have in 2022, according to FilmAffinity.

“Everyone needs some time alone to relax and take a bath, but not everything goes as you expect when you are a Flora Colossi child. Groot’s attempts to use bath toys, candles and bath bombs ultimately cause a floral disaster of epic proportions.” This is how the platform describes much of its summary.

Others that are part of the most viewed list are:

Each and every one of the productions that the subscribers of the platform do not stop watching for these last days of August. (DisneyPlus)

in the position number 6 it’s found I am Groot: Groot’s first steps. This account that after what happened in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1, Baby Groot is finally ready to try his first steps out of the pot. In the end he learns that, before running, you have to know how to walk.

And so, they continue in position #7, Charm, at #8: Turning Red#9: The hen Turuleca and in tenth place is miraculous.

