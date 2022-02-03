She goes into debt for an iPhone 13 Pro Max, but soap arrives at home

A contract worth over 1,500 pounds of which 150 paid upon signature. A classic installment purchase plan with operator for a latest generation iPhone, if only Khaoula Lafhaily so far she went into debt for a bowl of soap. The story, you will understand, has something paradoxical. Also for the version that the 32-year-old from London provided the press.

Lafhaily bought a iPhone 13 Pro Max through the operator Sky Mobile, which should have been delivered the day following the signing of the contract.