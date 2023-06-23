She didn’t give up! Sony announces agreement with Qualcomm to launch new Xperia phones

Sony has released fewer and fewer phones over the years; in April 2019 the company left the cell phone market in Europe and was even pressured to give up the Xperia line for good. Now a new agreement with Qualcomm shows that the Japanese company is still firm in this field and will launch new smartphones even with the difficulties.

Kwon says this is a huge opportunity for Qualcomm, as future Sony phones may have capabilities to “help meet the needs of consumers globally.

Sony and Qualcomm intend to push the boundaries of what’s possible in mobile technology, delivering unrivaled user experiences and driving progress in the smartphone industry by providing users with enhanced features, greater performance and more immersive user experiences.

According to the Italian portal HDBlogSony’s deal with Qualcomm was sealed this week, when OH Kwon, senior vice president of Qualcomm CDMA Technologies and president of Qualcomm Asia Pacific (APAC) said:

In the press release, Tsutomu Hamaguchi, head of Sony Corporation’s Mobile Communications Business Unit, says that the Xperia 1 V has been positively received by the market after being launched in May of this year.

We look forward to continuing our work with Qualcomm Technologies to deliver premium and engaging experiences on future smartphones powered by Snapdragon processors. Qualcomm Technologies will help us continue to drive the industry forward.

In this way, Sony is stating that it has not given up on the cell phone market, but despite that, we must recognize that it needs to launch a model that can compete with its major market rivals both in specifications and in price, an essential factor for most consumers in the time of purchase.

What do you think Sony needs to change to get back to reigning in the cell phone industry?