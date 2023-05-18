Shazam! Wrath of the Gods gets premiere date on HBO Max Brazil

While James Gunn promised to restart the DC Universe with his upcoming Superman movie, Warner Bros. Discovery still continues to work with the films and series that were produced before the founding of DC Studios, which includes Shazam! Wrath of Gods, Flash, Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Speaking of the second Shazam film!, the feature won its premiere date this week on HBO Max.

Shazam! Wrath of the Gods arrives on HBO Max on May 23, just weeks after its theatrical release, as part of the exclusive premieres of the FROM THE CINEMA TO YOUR HOME franchise, which brings films from Warner Bros. and other major movie studios shortly after its theatrical release.

Already in possession of the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his adopted brothers are still learning to reconcile their teenage lives with their adult superhero alter egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient goddesses, arrive on Earth in search of the magic that was stolen from them long ago, Billy – aka Shazam – and his family are forced to face a true battle for their superpowers, their lives and for the fate of your world. But can a bunch of teenagers save the world? Does Billy really want this? - Advertisement -

The protagonists of Shazam! Fury of the Gods are part of the original cast and return to play their characters: Zachary Levi (Thor: Ragnarok) as Shazam; Asher Angel (Andi Mack) as Billy Batson; Jack Dylan Grazer (It Chapter Two) as Freddy Freeman; Adam Brody (Beautiful Vengeance) as superhero Freddy; Ross Butler (Raya and the Last Dragon) as the superhero Eugene; Meagan Good (Day Shift) as the superheroine Darla; DJ. Cotrona (GI Joe: Revenge) as the superhero Pedro; Grace Caroline Currey (Annabelle 2: The Making) as Mary Bromfield / Superhero Mary; Faithe Herman (This Is Us) as Darla Dudley; Ian Chen (The Reason I'm With You) as Eugene Choi; Jovan Armand (Second Chances) as Pedro Pena; Marta Milans (White Lines) as Rosa Vasquez; Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead) as Victor Vasquez; and Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place II) as Mage. The cast includes Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), Lucy Liu (from the Kung Fu Panda franchise) and Helen Mirren (Fast & Furious 9). So, ready to enjoy this adventure in the comfort of your home?

