Shazam shares a playlist of 2022 popular song predictions
Apple’s music discovery and identification platform Shazam today shared its “Shazam Predictions 2022” playlist, available on Apple Music. The playlist offers songs from 50 artists “ready to have a great year.”
The playlist results were calculated using Shazam’s predictive algorithms, and the included tracks were hand-selected by the global Apple Music editorial team. The songs show indicators of future growth, including early and steady Shazam activity and discovery in more than one country.
Shazam Predictions and the trends to watch in 2022
Apple also highlighted the top five musicians who are considered “artist to watch” trends.
Masked wolf: a hip-hop artist from Sydney. His song “Astronaut in the Ocean” has reached the top 10 overall on Apple Music in five territories.
BLACKSTARKIDS– A Kansas City trio who started trending on Shazam in September 2020. Their songs mix indie and hip-hop with contemporary lyrics and analog pop music.
Serena IsiomaNigerian-American singer-songwriter Serena Isioma mixes funk, indie, pop and R&B, and her song “King” has been featured on the Apple Music New Music Daily playlist.
Tai Greens– Indie pop artist Tai Verdes gained momentum on Shazam in July 2020. His single “Stuck in the Middle” is featured on the Alt Pop and ALT CTRL playlists on Apple Music.
LB Spiffy– Toronto teen rapper LB Spiffy has been an emerging artist on Shazam since 2017. His song “Again” has been featured on Apple Music playlists such as Rap Life and Today’s Hits.
The full playlist of Shazam 2021 predictions can be heard on Apple Music. For those of you unfamiliar with Shazam, it is an app that iPhone owners can use to identify songs that are playing in movies, on the radio, and elsewhere. Apple bought Shazam in 2018 and the song identification feature has been integrated into Siri’s voice assistant on iPhones for several years.