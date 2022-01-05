Shazam shares a playlist of 2022 popular song predictions

Apple’s music discovery and identification platform Shazam today shared its “Shazam Predictions 2022” playlist, available on Apple Music. The playlist offers songs from 50 artists “ready to have a great year.”

The playlist results were calculated using Shazam’s predictive algorithms, and the included tracks were hand-selected by the global ‌Apple Music‌ editorial team. The songs show indicators of future growth, including early and steady Shazam activity and discovery in more than one country.

Shazam Predictions and the trends to watch in 2022

Apple also highlighted the top five musicians who are considered “artist to watch” trends.