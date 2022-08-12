Shazam on Mac: Compatible with Apple Silicon and more

- Advertisement -

is one of the main applications focused on song recognition, which it should be noted belongs to and now brings a version enhanced on Mac. This application, last Thursday had an interesting update that presents a few changes to support macOS . Among which are: a new icon and now it is also fully with Apple , that is, it can be run natively with equipment that integrates M1 and M2 chips.

Shazam Update for Mac

Now with the 2.11 update available for Shazam for Mac, you will be able to see the new icon in the foreground. This icon is remodeled so that it can be integrated and feel more akin to what the designs present with macOS Big Suradding depth and immersion to the user in the system.

Although these are not the only updates that version 2.11 presents, since Shazam in macOS now also provides full compatibility with Apple Silicon Macs. It should be remembered that this does not mean that the app could not have previous versions installed on the Mac M1 and M2, only that it had Rosetta, which allowed Intel apps to run on the ARM architecture.

The main problem with these versions is that they could not fully exploit the potential of Apple Silicon chips. Therefore, they present a native version for these Apple devices, enhancing the Shazam application. apart now runs much faster using less power using Apple’s M1 and M2 chips, which favors MacBook users a lot this time.

Just a month ago, the Shazam app on iPhone devices also had its specific update. In it I could now sync music recognition history to iOS. A visual with information on concerts and tours had also been integrated.

On the other hand, the application was officially purchased by the Cupertino company in 2018. Due to the acquisition, the company chose to improve and adapt Shazam for Apple’s own operating systems. Just as the platform works with Siri, there is also the possibility of having it directly in the Control Center on the iPhone. This also does not prevent all users on other systems from continuing to download the app independently.

You can buy completely free Shazam for macOS in the Mac App Store. also download iOS Shazam on the App Store.