Shazam gives away 2 months of Apple Music to all new users

Apple is once again taking advantage of Shazam’s popularity to promote its Apple Music music streaming application, and the way it does this can only please new users, who can take advantage of this early Christmas gift.
The offer that allows you to grab is back two months free subscription to Apple Music which will be added to the 3 months that Apple offers to new users, which allow in summary to use the streaming service for a total of 5 months before starting to pay the subscription of 9.99 euros per month.
How does it work? It’s very simple, just access the official offer page (in SOURCE) from a smartphone and open the link that will be proposed to us, or it is also possible to reach it from any PC and a QR code will be proposed to be framed to open the dedicated procedure.
You will then need to log in with your previously created Apple ID and the free months will be immediately available to us. THE codes provided to benefit fromoffer will expire on February 15, 2022, therefore there is enough time to activate it.