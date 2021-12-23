Shazam gives away 2 months of Apple Music to all new users

Apple is once again taking advantage of Shazam’s popularity to promote its Apple Music music streaming application, and the way it does this can only please new users, who can take advantage of this early Christmas gift.

The offer that allows you to grab is back two months free subscription to Apple Music which will be added to the 3 months that Apple offers to new users, which allow in summary to use the streaming service for a total of 5 months before starting to pay the subscription of 9.99 euros per month.