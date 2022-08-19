Shazam celebrates its 20th anniversary with a playlist of the most searched songs of the period

Popular among Android and iOS users, Shazam is an application capable of listening to the music that is playing in the environment and identifying the name of the track and who is singing it. This tool was launched in 2002 and purchased by Apple in 2018 at a cost of $400 million, according to information from The Verge.

In celebration of the service’s 20th , the company announced this Friday (19), a new on Apple Music that brings together the twenty most searched songs by users in the last two decades, including classics such as “Rolling in the Deep”. , by Adele, and “Shape of You”, by singer Ed Sheeram.