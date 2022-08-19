Shazam celebrates its 20th anniversary with a playlist of the most searched songs of the period

Popular among Android and iOS users, Shazam is an application capable of listening to the music that is playing in the environment and identifying the name of the track and who is singing it. This tool was launched in 2002 and purchased by Apple in 2018 at a cost of $400 million, according to information from The Verge.
In celebration of the service’s 20th anniversary, the company announced this Friday (19), a new playlist on Apple Music that brings together the twenty most searched songs by users in the last two decades, including classics such as “Rolling in the Deep”. , by Adele, and “Shape of You”, by singer Ed Sheeram.
According to the developer, in the last 20 years the application has identified more than 70 billion songs with an average of 225 million monthly active users, a number that reinforces the relevance of Shazam in the music segment. Interestingly, the app was announced on the same day as the App Store, being one of the first apps available in the apple store.
Shortly after arriving for iOS, Shazam also made a version available for Android, a system that currently has a native function in Google to listen to and identify songs. The playlist doesn’t reveal which were the most searched tracks each year, just listing the content randomly.
- Commemorative playlist — access
Have you ever used Shazam to identify any music in the environment? Tell us, comment!