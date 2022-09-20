HomeTech NewsShawn Layden, Former PlayStation CEO, Is Tencent's New Strategic Advisor

Shawn Layden, Former PlayStation CEO, Is Tencent's New Strategic Advisor

The former head of the playstation division in the United States, Shawn layden, has been hired by Tencent as a strategic advisor.

Layden, who ran Sony’s gaming division until 2019, announced on his LinkedIn that he hopes to help Tencent deepen its activities in the gaming industry.

Tencent has invested in more than eight hundred companies and is currently one of the world’s largest companies by market value, surpassing Sony and Microsoft in gaming revenue.

She owns League of Legends creator Riot Games, has a 40% stake in Epic Games, has invested in Activision Blizzard, Krafton, who owns PUBG, PlatinumGames, Dontnod Entertainment, Turtle Rock, Bloober Team and Marvelous Inc.

Despite having assumed the position in August, the revelation only took place now on his official LinkedIn profile.

Shadwn Layden at Gamelab 2018. Disclosure.

I am pleased to share that I recently joined Tencent Games as a strategic advisor. In this new role, I look forward to advising, assisting and supporting the Tencent Games team as they deepen their activities and commitments within the industry to which I have dedicated most of my career.”

We are in a historic moment for games and interactive entertainment. There are many possible paths ahead, but only a few are profound, inclusive, constructive, inspiring and/or sustainable. I am excited to continue this journey of discovery and thank Tencent for the opportunity.”

The executive left PlayStation in October 2019 after 32 years of work and took on mentorship and strategic advisor roles at companies such as Streamline Media Group.

