shattered heaven review: an italian pen and paper role playing game

Shattered Heaven is the new title published by Leonardo Interactive (here the angerto-classics-61228.html”>proof of Daymare 1994: Sandcastle) and developed by Leonardo Production. The fantasy imagery that characterizes this peculiar deck builder seems to come from the notes of a master of Dungeons & Dragons, and proposes a combination of procedural exploration and turn-based battles based, of course, on cards. Well, we are finally ready to talk in detail about this experience, which has the numbers to intrigue roguelike and RPG fans.

A very thorough narrative

The adventure begins “in medias res”, with an introduction that paints a picture of a world in ruins, where four factions vie for survival rather than domination. The War of the Ascension it is the conflict that for centuries has condemned men and women of every kingdom to a life of exactly 40 years without sleep or pleasures, only struggles.

The four priestesses known as Vest them, one for each tribe, have an even worse fate: every ten years they are forced to fight each other, giving a shred of stability to their side in case of victory over the others. If they die, they are immediately reincarnated to prepare for the next contest. Andora she is the Vestal whose deeds we have followed in the approximately thirteen hours it took to complete the game. They travel with her Greata knight all shield and armor intent on defending his allies from any attack and Ishanaa sort of witch (intended as “Warlock”) consumed by a demonic pact that gives her extraordinary powers, but devours her from within.

Twists, characters and tormented events are not lacking in any of the three possible endings, the achievement of which through successive runs is encouraged by the relative brevity of the same. However, it is imperative to conclude at least the first session by wasting a little more time, to take advantage of the “memo” function accessible every time we chat with an NPC. Through a special menu we can retrace the history of each location or person we meet, even going back much further than the time we spoke to each other. As new notes are added and updated automatically, based on the type of response we choose during multiple choice dialoguesor when certain key events occur.

The amount of content to take into account is vast and ever-expanding, now exciting and mysterious, now verbose and too generous with descriptions, at the limit of the caption. The characterizations of all the cast members benefit from it, they are more multifaceted and unique even when they belong to well-known stereotypes. But the possibility of deepening each situation soon becomes a necessity, so as not to lose pieces of the story along the way. In general, the value of the events lies in their being pleasantly familiar to those who know the styles of dark fantasy or RPGs, but not predictable for this. The sources of inspiration for the story and lore are also clear, but the narrative dimension has never seemed derivative to us.

True, there were times when we just wanted to explore the next dungeon or face a Boss, and skipping a dialogue or two didn’t feel like such a big shame because we knew we could catch up on the important concepts later. At the end of the first and subsequent runs though a little heaviness made itself feltprecisely because the overabundance of dialogues becomes more difficult to sustain after several hours.

Among wonderful playable cards and evocative and detailed illustrations for backgrounds and characters, the artistic direction maintains the pleasantness of the experience at good levels and makes the novel-style story more effective, which is based on static or slightly animated images of the interlocutors superimposed on rivers of texts, sometimes made more alive by a good dubbing (in English). We point out in this regard that Shattered Heaven is not translated into Italian and this also applies to the subtitles and menus.

More strategic or random?

The playful sector of Shattered Heaven rests on procedural and random elements. In fact, both combat and exploration are characterized by a high rate of randomness, which however does not eliminate the need for sharpen strategic ingenuity: there are many ways to partially “control” fate and alter the turn order, or the scripts of some events, as we will see shortly. Critical hits, status effects, shield points that protect HP, spells and unique ultimates complete the circle.

The strategic complexity of Shattered Heaven is measured elsewhere, in the possibility of combining sequences of shots optimized by exploiting concatenations of plays, often suggested by the texts of the cards supplied to each character, in their decks. The decks represent the moveset of the protagonists and can be modified at will, it being understood that the identity of the fighters is well defined. Andora inflicts the most consistent damage, Magni takes care of deflecting the blows, while Ishana causes status changes and curses, treacherous cards with strong side effects that enter into synergy with certain spells, enhancing them.

Upon completing a dungeon, you almost always get “permanent” resources and cards, which together with three skill trees allow for the trio to be progressively upgraded, level after level. The Vestal Virgin and her champions notably improve a number of numerical values, which circumvent the randomness of draws or increases the chance of critical hitsthe duration of impaired states or provide buffs of various kinds.

In this sense, as we anticipated, it is necessary to play strategy and provide the team with always updated power ups (obtainable by leveling up), if you do not want to remain at the mercy of chance. A central Hub also allows access to various additional services, such as shops to purchase cards, equipment or items, and a cauldron where to craft disposable potions useful in battles. In addition to permanently unlocked mods, decks dynamically change as you explore to add random cards with a variety of powers. Their effects are often thought to synergize with specific characters, according to the roles described above for each. Those who want to be original or try temporary builds can assign “dungeon” cards to the warrior, knowing that once they leave the labyrinth, their deck is restored, losing them. You are rewarded with a set of three “timed” stickers each time you reach a particular room, rest by a hearth, or finish a turn-based battle by completing secondary objectives. They are random missions that, for example, ask you to defeat one opponent before another, or to reset the HP of at least one enemy afflicted with altered statuses within the duel.

It is never a matter of impossible or really arduous tasksbut precisely for this reason they encouraged us to vary approaches and not always rely on sequences of shots, even when we had drawn the right cards in the current round to finish a challenge more quickly.

Procedural exploration and turn-based battles

The battles in Shattered Heaven are always different thanks to the random card distribution system. Each turn you draw them until you have five in your hand and then you decide how to use them. Our heroes are each granted two action pointsexpendable at will: for two skills that cost one point, or for single more powerful options, as the case may be.

It seems limiting, but in reality the characters have different ways of “escaping” from the limit of expendable points. For one thing, they can use consumable items, or take advantage of card secondary effects, innate abilities and ultimate movesthe execution of which is possible only by emptying a bar that is filled with points corresponding to unique actions.

The Vestal Virgin accumulates Divine points when he plays cards of different colors, to then – if necessary – take care of the whole party. Magni gets Anger if hit, can be used to increase allies’ shields. Finally Ishana becomes more and more “vampiric” according to her Thirst points, sucked in by affected opponents with specific status effects. The alternation of cards, moves and turns is immediately very satisfying and the spectrum of repetitiveness only became apparent towards the middle of the game, when we had tried almost all of the playful dynamics.

However, the standard difficulty level does not forgive levity, and sometimes getting a victory proved to be frustrating at times. Bosses for example have tons of HP and deal the team star damage. Basically, we would have liked a better balance of strength and defensive talents of these tough opponents, which if nothing else benefit from eye-catching models, spectacular attacks and several tricks up his sleeve. Although it can be said that the battles are the beating heart of Shattered Heaven, the exploratory phases should not be underestimated. As soon as we enter a dungeon we are presented with a map with all the rooms on the floor unlocked, but with hidden content until we enter them. There are floors with traps to avoid or defuse, strange characters that we can reject or please, vendors and bandits, camps and underground temples. The most genuine sense of surprise actually wears off after a few departures, when we understand that all the possible rooms have already happened to us. However, their combinations remain procedural, random and therefore pleasant to discover.

The difficulty of each journey is adjustable with an intuitive upstream selector at the Hub, and by solving or enduring random curses and debuffs that appear after passing the level entrance. But know that the final reward is proportional to the effort made. The more difficult our path will be, the greater the prizes bestowed upon its conclusion.

The depth and main aesthetic theme of the cave varies according to its location and the moment of the plot, factors that they affect the appearance, type and strength of enemies encountered. The variety of threats is satisfying, with some classic (but not annoying) “recoloring” of monsters already encountered before, to increase the volume of the bestiary.