SHARKGEEK announces charger with 67W power and Mini Macintosh look

THE SHARKGEEK released a charger with a Macintosh-inspired design. with the name of Retro 67, it even shows its power on the small screen of the old Apple computer, which this year completed 38 years since its launch. The item is an evolution of another accessory launched in May this year, which had a power of 35W.

As you can already see, the new product from the manufacturer has 67W of power and three USB-C ports for charging devices. In this sense, it also offers the possibility of fast charging on all ports. In the same way, it is possible to use all of them at the same time to charge the devices. The company even released a video of the product: