Shareholders vote for Elon Musk to buy Twitter on initial terms

The situation between Elon Musk and gets more exciting as the time of the trial that will face both next October approaches.

Today has proceeded to vote among Twitter , coming out with enough votes in favor of Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter for $44 billion.



More emotion to the existing confrontation between both

Since Twitter has been encouraging shareholders to be favorable to the acquisition since Musk’s proposal arrived last April.and that has been encouraging even when Musk has already begun to try to find formulas that allow him to back out of the operation.

Today’s approval is still one more step by Twitter to force Elon Musk to buy once the tycoon wanted to back down alleging failures in counting bots and spam accounts, also having a former Twitter security manager on his side, who also states that there are many more bot and spam accounts than those declared by Twitteramong other internal organization problems, at Musk’s request to continue with the purchase operation.

It will be next October in a Delaware court when Twitter and Elon Musk face each other, so the situation is becoming more and more tense between the two, seeking from Twitter to get the purchase operation carried out anyway, while Musk will try to back down based on the erroneous data that has been provided to him.

Musk’s intentions were to turn Twitter into a platform favorable to freedom of expression, considering Twitter as a public square where conversations take place, and that the measures so far prevent the exercise of that freedom in the most appropriate .

In any case, it will be necessary to be attentive to what is happening, with an eye on the judicial decision that is finally taken, and that if it is favorable to the acquisition, it must also go through the process of going through the regulatory bodies to that they can give the go-ahead to the operation so that it materializes.

Via: TheVerge