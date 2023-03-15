Shakira, Natanael Cano, Bizarrap and more Latin artists who lead YouTube in the world

The Latin American artists on YouTube their visualizations are increasing, which leads to climbing positions in the lists of musical trends both globally and in the market USone of the most competitive.

However, the sound of artists from the region is also recognized by users of the platformsince it has allowed many of these songs to be located within the top 10 in certain markets such as Grupo Frontera of California, bizarreNatanael Cano, among others from different countries.

The song by Bizarrap and Shakira is in second place in the global ranking of YouTube trends. (Capture)

The song “Bebe Gimme” from the Frontier Group and Regulated Force has reached the number three position on the list of most popular songs in the United States with a cumulative total of 5.82 million views in that country and more than 9 weeks on this list.

Grupo Frontera has also reached the top positions in the US market with two songs additional ones such as “Que vuelvas” in third place and “No se va” in position 9.

However, the same theme has also been positioned in the eighth place of the musical trends worldwide during the last week with more than 25.8 million views for 6 weeks. Fuerza Regida also came to occupy the 7th position on the list of artists that are trending in the North American market.

As far as South American artists are concerned, they are represented by the producer urban music, bizarrein addition to Shakira whose collaborative song known as “BZRP Music Sessions #53″ is already ranked second in the number of trending songs in the world for the sixth consecutive week, despite currently falling to number 4. rank 14 from the US list.

On the other hand, Shakira came to establish itself as one of the most popular artists by occupying the sixth place of the most popular with 174 million cumulative views. bizarre It is also located on the list but several places lower (20) with a number of reproductions greater than 98 million.

Another song produced by the Argentine artist with Quevedo is ranked 21st on the overall ranking of Youtube; while in the case of the Colombian singer, her collaborations with Rauw Alejandro and Ozuna for the songs Te Felicito and Monotonía, occupy positions 48 and 56 in the list of songs on the platform Google.

Other Mexican artists who also occupy a place in the YouTube charts and trends are Natanael Cano, Gabito Ballesteros and Peso Pluma. The trio and their songamg” are currently ranked 23rd in the overall ranking and they reached number 14 on the hit list in Youtube USA.

The theme, which has been appearing on this list of most viewed songs for 6 weeks, accumulated a total of 17 million views and continues to rise in the ranking of Musical hits.