Shadow Warrior 3 is now on GeForce NOW

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Only hours have passed since the arrival of Shadow Warrior 3, and GeForce NOW already allows you to enjoy this new title to which, at least for now, the only downside that some users have found is that it is too short (the expansions will come, for sure), since otherwise, it would maintain all the virtues of its predecessors, both in terms of its rhythm and playability, as well as its particular sense of humor, which is already a hallmark of the house.

NVIDIA’s cloud gaming platform provides gamers with the ability to enjoy your games with advanced graphic settings even if their devices do not have the hardware that would be necessary for it. The technical requirements of GeForce NOW are really low, since all the workload falls on the service’s servers, which in its most premium version, GeForce Now RTX 3080, will be able to enjoy Shadow Warrior 3 with 1440P resolution at 120 frames per second, without their computers having to make the slightest effort,

But Shadow Warrior is not the only game that has arrived this Thursday at GeForce NOW. As you may already know, this day of the week has long been chosen by NVIDIA to add new titles to its service, and this is this week’s list:

  • ELEX II (Steam)
  • FAR: Changing Tides (Steam)
  • Shadow Warrior 3 (Steam)
  • AWAY: The Survival Series (Epic Games Store)
  • Labyrinthine Dreams (Steam)
  • Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion (Steam)
  • TROUBLESHOOTER: Abandoned Children (Steam)
  • The Vanishing of Ethan Carter (Epic Games Store)

Eight titles that represent the first expansion of the GeForce NOW catalog this March. But this is just the beginning, NVIDIA has made public the list of titles that will be added to the platform throughout this month, and as you can see its growth does not stop:

  • Buccaneers! (Steam, 3/7/22)
  • Ironsmith Medieval Simulator (Steam, 3/9/22)
  • Distant Worlds 2 (Steam, 03/10/22)
  • Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 (Steam, 03/17/22)
  • The Settlers (Ubisoft Connect, 03/17/22)
  • Syberia: The World Before (Steam and Epic Games Store, 03/18/22)
  • Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles (Steam, 03/24/22)
  • Turbo Sloths (Steam, 03/30/22)
  • Blood West (Steam)
  • Bus Driver Simulator (Steam)
  • Conan Chop Chop (Steam)
  • dread-hunger (Steam)
  • Fury Unleashed (Steam)
  • Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator (Steam)
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II (Steam)
  • Martha is Dead (Steam and Epic Games Store)
  • Power to the People (Steam)
  • Project Zomboid (Steam)
  • Rugby 22 (Steam)

As we already told you, GeForce NOW recently celebrated its first two years exceeding 1,500 compatible titles, and with this growth rate, it will surely not take too long to reach 2,000.

