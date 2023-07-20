Shadayev proposed to include AI projects in the transformation strategies of state-owned companies

- Advertisement -
The Russian Ministry of Digital Development of the Russian Federation proposes to include projects on artificial intelligence in the digital transformation strategies of state-owned companies to accelerate its implementation, said Maksut Shadayev, head of the department, during a meeting between the president and members of the government.
“We have companies, such as Sberbank , which are locomotives of movement towards AI. We know that state-owned companies sometimes have a hard time swinging. We remember how it was during the transition programs to domestic software products. And naturally, we have companies that We have a well-established mechanism that we have launched to control the transition to Russian IT solutions. These are digital transformation strategies. We now propose to include AI projects in these digital transformation strategies,” Shadayev said.
They are very well administered. There are tough indicators, monitoring. “And we even have in our directives the deprivation of bonuses in case the goals are not achieved. Therefore, it seems to us that this will give the necessary acceleration,” Shadayev added.
