Shadayev proposed to include AI projects in the transformation strategies of state-owned companies

- Advertisement -

The Russian Ministry of Digital Development of the Russian Federation proposes to include projects on artificial intelligence in the digital transformation strategies of state-owned companies to accelerate its implementation, said Maksut Shadayev, head of the department, during a meeting between the president and members of the government.

The Russian Ministry of Digital Development of the Russian Federation proposes to include projects on artificial intelligence in the digital transformation strategies of state-owned companies to accelerate its implementation, said Maksut Shadayev, head of the department, during a meeting between the president and members of the government.