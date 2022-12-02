Sexta-feira Negra! Galaxy S20 and iPhone 13 were the most clicked phones on Google Shopping

Google released this Thursday (1st) a survey carried out between the 26th and 28th of November in order to analyze the most clicked items on the weekend after Black Friday 2022. The data refer to Europe, and highlight that the The electronics category had the highest click-through rate during the period. Between Saturday and Monday of promotions — known as “Cyber ​​Monday” — smartphones from Samsung and Apple were the most clicked on Google Shopping in the country. O Galaxy S20 was the product that received the most clicks in the “Shopping” section Of google, followed by Smart TV models. The iPhone 13, the second most clicked cell phone, was in 4th place in the ranking.

Samsung dominated with five models from different segments. The Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 are top of the line generations, and curiously, the Galaxy S22 didn’t figure in Google’s ranking. Consumers were also interested in entry-level cell phones, such as the Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A03s, and premium mid-range phones, such as the Galaxy A53.

In addition to the iPhone 13, it is possible to observe that the public is still interested in the iPhone 11. Previous research has shown that this was one of the favorite smartphones for Black Friday 2022, despite having completed three years of launch. For those who want to join the Apple ecosystem, its price range of around R$ 3 thousand is attractive. Motorola did not fail to feature two of its mobile phones in the ranking: Moto G22 and Moto E22, which can be found in the national market with prices below R$ 1 thousand.

Consumers showed great interest in renewing their screens in view of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Without much favoritism with brands, the ranking suggests that Europeians are committed to migrating to smart TVs — whether with Full HD or 4K screens — due to growth of streaming platforms. Another figure worth mentioning on the list is the 4th generation Echo Dot, the Amazon smart speaker with Alexa virtual assistant, which hit the Europeian market with prices starting at R$299. space among the most popular products. Did you purchase any products during Black Friday? Comment below!

