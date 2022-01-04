Several Amazon smart devices embrace the new Matter standard, what for?

These days the most important consumer technology fair of the year is being held in Las Vegas, the CES 2022. The main manufacturers on the market come to this event to announce their new creations, or simply to show us what we can expect from technology in the future. Well, now we have learned that one of the main players in the Internet of Things and smart home market, Amazon, is adding support Matter to various of your devices. Something that to many of us may sound like something with little sense or crumb, but that is undoubtedly great news for those of us who have a large number of smart devices in our home.

New compatible devices

The Matter standard has been created so that those of us who trust in the connected home do not fear having to configure a new device as a cloud. On this occasion they have announced support for Matter of new devices, such as the Amazon Eero, the mesh routers of the brand, specifically the Amazon eero Pro 6 and eero 6. The fourth generation Amazon Echo speakers will also be compatible, although support for this standard will reach more models in the coming months.

Amazon Echo Speaker Amazon

As you know, when we buy a smart device for our home, it must be synchronized and connected to the home Wi-Fi, and although it is compatible with Alexa, the Google assistant or Apple HomeKit, it is necessary to install the manufacturer’s app to link everything. There are manufacturers with easy-to-use apps, and others just the opposite, making this process desperate. That is what the standard seeks to avoid Matter. Being supported by Amazon, Google or Apple, we know that all devices compatible with this standard will be extremely easy to configure, and that they will intercommunicate in a much easier way.

In this way, what Amazon announces is that all its devices will be compatible with this new standard, and not only that, but that you are providing the SDK, the development kit, to many manufacturers who regularly work with the brand creating smart home devices. In this way, not only will Amazon devices be easier to configure, but it will also be possible to do it in a very simple way when we talk about third-party devices.

The idea is that the vast majority of smart devices from different manufacturers work under this standard. Y an update of software so that these become compatible. In any case, it is a transition that will take years to achieve on a large scale. But as you can see, Amazon devices will be able to assimilate it next year.

