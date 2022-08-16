Seven Twitter tricks you probably didn’t know about

- Advertisement -

Although it lags behind other social networks in terms of the total number of daily or weekly users, the impact of Twitter as a platform is undeniable and its influence as a very fast means of transmitting information is undeniable. So much so, that it prepares the possibility that people without a user can use it and Twitter is testing the possibility of being able to follow accounts without having to register in the application.

Some seldom-used features allow you to enhance the functionality of Twitter far beyond just reading/posting tweets

But although the vast majority of users are limited to reading and publishing, the following features present in the application can contribute to obtaining more performance from the use of this platform. Here are Twitter features you may not have known :

-Save data: When you depend on the data connection of your mobile phone and it reaches the end of its billing cycle or it is not particularly long, the possibility of reducing their consumption is very useful. Through the “Settings and privacy – Accessibility, screen and languages ​​– Data usage” route, a menu is displayed with different options that allow you to adjust data usage when loading sounds, images and videos when playing or downloading said content. They can be deactivated all at once with a specific data set save button.

-Creation of own lists: It is not easy to be aware of everything published by all the accounts you follow, but to remedy this, there are Twitter lists, groups of accounts grouped by themes or fields of interest, so that when accessing a list they gather only publications of that nature. Humour, news, sports, movies… each user can personalize these lists, adding (or deleting) the accounts they deem appropriate. As many as desired can be generated through the icon of the account itself in the mobile app, by clicking on “Lists – New – Create”.

-Check lists where it has been added: Just as a user generates their own lists where they add other users, they can be included in other people’s lists and can give in to the temptation of curiosity, allowing Twitter to check which lists a user has been added to, information that is also available in the Lists menu of the user profile.

-Delete DM read notifications: If the social life on Twitter (read the DMs) is very intense, the constant notifications of received direct messages can become annoying. Something that can be deactivated very easily through the route “Settings and privacy – Privacy and security – Direct messages” by deactivating the option to show notifications of received messages using the corresponding slider button.

-Listen to Spaces on a computer: Although it is a section of Twitter specifically oriented to the mobile app, it can also be enjoyed from a computer, although only as a listener, you cannot actively participate. To do this, simply click on the tweet that invites you to participate in that space.

-Clear cache: Twitter has its own cache where it keeps data about the account and its use, data that, depending on the capacity of the mobile terminal, could slow down the operation of the application. Through the route “Settings and privacy – Accessibility, screen and language” you can access the option “Content storage” or “Web storage” to reach the respective caches, and they can be emptied.

-Share account using a QR code: In the case of Twitter user accounts that are difficult to spell or include some usual term, hyphens (“but was it a hyphen or an underscore?”), possible confusion can be definitely avoided by sharing the account by generating a QR code .

Conversely, you can also easily access a foreign account by reading the QR code of said account from your mobile. To generate it, simply access the own account icon at the bottom of the page, where a small icon appears in the form of a schematic QR code. When you press it, the QR code will appear on the screen with the data of your own account to be able to share it.