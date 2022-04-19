Seven-time Grammy winner Beck to play Trinity College Dublin this summer

Seven-time Grammy award winner Beck is set to play at Trinity College Dublin this summer,

His first live show in Ireland since 2017 will be an outdoor performance at The Summer Series on 3 July, 2022.

NME heaped praise on the sold out Madison Square Garden show stating that “with an arsenal of bonafide classics to dip into and a carpe diem attitude fuelling his fire, this could well be one of Beck’s best tours,” so Irish fans are definitely in for a treat.

Read More: Dublin the most disliked GAA county according to new poll

The Times also stated that Beck’s most recent live shows in the UK and Ireland had “a huge range of material and exuberant band, (Beck) was like a one-man festival” and that “among modern pop stars perhaps only Prince had more range”.

“His decision to play this impromptu gig at the 1,100-capacity Electric Ballroom, a far smaller venue than he would normally pick, recalled Prince’s show here in 2014,” the review continues.

“There was certainly a similar sense of possibility, a ruthless maestro in a playful mood.”

Away from the live arena, Beck remains as creatively restless as ever, a master of reinvention going through yet another career peak in the studio.

As the title of his critically acclaimed new fourteenth album Hyperspace implies, Beck has travelled light years from his emergence as a reluctant generational spokesperson.

In the decades since, Beck’s singular career has seen him tackle all manners and eras of music, blazing a path into the future while never forgetting the past.

Tickets are on sale for his rescheduled Dublin concert now. All original tickets are valid for the new date. You can buy tickets here and prices start at €49.90.

Read More:Lurchers are the most abused and abandoned dog in Ireland, according to rescue charity

Read More: RTE’s Caitriona Perry announces pregnancy after viewers spot bump on Six One News

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox