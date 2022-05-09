Seven key symptoms of Monkeypox to look out for after case confirmed in UK

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease that mainly occurs in tropical rainforest areas of Central and West Africa and is occasionally exported to other regions according to the World Health Organisation.

A case of monkeypox has been recorded in the UK today by the UK Health Security Agency.

The patient, who had travelled to the UK from Nigeria, is now receiving specialist care in a hospital in London.

Monkeypox typically presents clinically with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.

It was first discovered in a colony of monkeys in the modern-day Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1958, the first human case was confirmed 12 years later in 1970.

There are seven key symptoms that can indicate a monkeypox infection. Many of these are similar to smallpox but swellings to the lymph nodes are an indicator of monkeypox.

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A fever can start within one to three days and the patient can develop a rash that usually begins on the face then spreads to other parts of the body.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says: “In humans, the symptoms of monkeypox are similar to but milder than the symptoms of smallpox.

“Monkeypox begins with fever, headache, muscle aches, and exhaustion.

“The main difference between symptoms of smallpox and monkeypox is that monkeypox causes lymph nodes to swell (lymphadenopathy) while smallpox does not.

“The incubation period (time from infection to symptoms) for monkeypox is usually 7−14 days but can range from 5−21 days.”

How can you get monkeypox?

Monkeypox can be caught from infected wild animals in parts of west and central Africa according to the NHS.

This can happen if you’re bitten by the animal or you touch its blood, body fluids, spots, blisters or scabs.

Monkeypox can also be caught by eating the meat of an infected animal that hasn’t been cooked properly or if you touch other products from the infected animal like its skin or fur.

In rare cases where it is spread between people, latest NHS guidelines state that the main sources of infection are:

touching clothing, bedding or towels used by someone with the monkeypox rash

touching monkeypox skin blisters or scabs

the coughs or sneezes of a person with the monkeypox rash

The CDC says: “Human-to-human transmission is thought to occur primarily through large respiratory droplets.

“Respiratory droplets generally cannot travel more than a few feet, so prolonged face-to-face contact is required.”

