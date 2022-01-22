Seven applications to exercise the mind from your Android mobile

The applications of brain training they promise us improve our cognitive abilities through a series of exercises or puzzles, but [sea o no cierto](to scientific evidence), are a good tool for put our minds to the test to discover what memory, logic and mental agility we have, and challenge ourselves to improve our scores.

In google play We find a wide variety of brain training apps that Nintendo made so fashionable years ago with its popular Brain Training franchise. Among all, we have selected the seven best applications in Spanish to exercise the mind.

NeuroNation

We start the selection with NeuroNation, the brain training application that boasts of having been awarded the best app award by Google. Through their 27 exercises in 250 levels. The application will carry out an exhaustive analysis of our strengths and abilities to create a personal training plan. The application is free to download but to enjoy all its exercises you will have to subscribe.

NeuroNation Developer: NeuroNation

Price: Free with in-app purchases

lumosity

We continue with lumosity, which, like the previous application, also creates a personalized training program for us after passing an initial test. then through more than 30 exercises It will challenge us with tests for memory, speed, logic, problem solving, math, language and more. It also includes a subscription to be able to enjoy all its activities.

lumosity Developer: Lumos Labs, Inc.

Price: Free with in-app purchases

Peak

With Peak we found another brain trainer that was also awarded on Google Play as one of the best apps of 2016. Here we find more than 35 games to test our memory, attention, deduction, mental agility, language, coordination, creativity and emotional control. We will also have to pay a subscription to unlock all your exercises.

Peak – Brain Games Developer: PopReach Incorporated

Price: Free with in-app purchases

ABrain

In ABrain We found a minimalist application that through its 16 exercises will test our memory, attention, reaction and agility in solving mathematical exercises. The app is currently completely free. In exchange for a donation ranging from the dollar you can remove the ads.

ABrain. improve your memory Developer: Oleksandr Balias

Price: Free with in-app purchases

CogniFit

CogniFit it also requires a subscription to be able to enjoy your personalized training but allows us to perform an initial cognitive assessment and play a small selection of games. If we pay your subscription we will find a great selection of exercises to try to improve our memory, attention, concentration, reasoning, planning, mental agility and coordination.

CogniFit – Test and Games Developer: CogniFit Inc.

Price: Free with in-app purchases

train your brain

With the name of train your brain or train your brain We found a fun app that will stimulate different cognitive abilities through its fun puzzles and mini-games. Its free version allows us to play a small selection of games. To unlock the full application you will have to pay 7.49 euros or subscribe to Google Play Pass.

train your brain Developer: Senior Games

Price: Free with in-app purchases

smarter

If we are subscribed to Google Play Pass we can also play without ads and without purchases smarter. This puzzle app will also test and try to improve our skills and abilities through nine categories. It also has a free version and a paid version that for 10.99 euros unlocks all levels.