Set the low battery consumption mode on your iPhone

In the event that your days of travel, work or simply your iPhone reaches the end of the day without a battery, remember that you can use the low consumption mode to facilitate these situations. Through this post you will be able to observe how to carry out the steps so that the Low consumption mode is correctly activated and automatically configured once the battery of your iPhone reaches a certain point.

There are already multiple iPhone users who actually know the usual ways that iOS notifies them with various prompts so that they can turn on Low Power Mode once the battery drops to 20%. Low Power Mode is not just an automatic feature, butYou can perform multiple manual configurations whenever you want by accessing Settings, followed by Battery and then activate the switch next to Low consumption mode.

Access and know the low consumption mode on iPhone

If you tend to turn on low power mode near the end of the day, remember that Apple offers you the opportunity to configure it and even be able to run it automatically once your battery reaches a certain low percentage point. You can make this automatic and personalized change through the Shortcuts app.

Just remember that this mode for your battery reduces the performance of the iPhone a lot, as well as suppresses different tasks in the background. That is, in some situations you will have to go directly to the mail manually, as well as background app updates will be paused, movements and brightness will be reduced.

In case you don’t mind having certain limitations, which do not completely hinder your use of the smartphone, you just have to follow the instructions to obtain the advantage that this mode provides. Access automation and configure your iPhone.