Session, a new messaging platform based on anonymity and privacy

If we want to use WhatsApp-style messages, but with the assurance that no one is spying, we will go to Signal, the queen in this sector in the world of anonymous messaging, but another similar option has been born with a very different operation.

It is a completely decentralized and private option, built with technology similar to Blockchain.

While WhatsApp and Telegram have end-to-end encryption, they cannot guarantee total anonymity in a conversation, for that there is a messaging service called Session.

Actually a fork of Signal, which is also an open source chat platform. Those responsible are in Australia, an NGO called the Loki Foundation, who wanted anonymity to be the main feature.

Chats in Session are protected by end-to-end encryption normal, which means that only the sender and recipient of a message can read the content of the conversation. But Session goes a step further and also protects the identity of the user.

Session accomplishes this by routing chats through a network of thousands of server nodes that pass messages back and forth across the network and provide additional services. In this way it guarantees that servers on the network do not know the sender’s IP address or the recipient’s IP address.

Of course, there is also no centralized server that can be hacked.

To create an account you do not need a phone number or email. In addition, the service does not collect metadata such as device information or geolocation markers.

In terms of features, it offers group messages, file sharing, and voice snippets. The service currently has 200,000 monthly active users and has been downloaded more than 500,000 times.

Session has clients for macOS, Windows, Linux, Android, and iOS.